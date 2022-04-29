ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,700 shares, a growth of 163.0% from the March 31st total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of research firms recently commented on AAVMY. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on ABN AMRO Bank from €15.00 ($16.13) to €14.00 ($15.05) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. HSBC upgraded ABN AMRO Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from €15.00 ($16.13) to €14.00 ($15.05) in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. AlphaValue cut ABN AMRO Bank to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on ABN AMRO Bank from €13.60 ($14.62) to €11.20 ($12.04) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded ABN AMRO Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from €12.30 ($13.23) to €10.00 ($10.75) in a report on Monday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.46.

Get ABN AMRO Bank alerts:

AAVMY stock opened at $12.77 on Friday. ABN AMRO Bank has a 1 year low of $10.23 and a 1 year high of $17.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.21.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services to retail, private, and business clients in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through three segments: Personal & Business Banking, Wealth Management, and Corporate Banking. The company provides savings and deposits products; labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ABN AMRO Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABN AMRO Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.