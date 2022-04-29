ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMYGet Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,700 shares, a growth of 163.0% from the March 31st total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of research firms recently commented on AAVMY. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on ABN AMRO Bank from €15.00 ($16.13) to €14.00 ($15.05) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. HSBC upgraded ABN AMRO Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from €15.00 ($16.13) to €14.00 ($15.05) in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. AlphaValue cut ABN AMRO Bank to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on ABN AMRO Bank from €13.60 ($14.62) to €11.20 ($12.04) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded ABN AMRO Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from €12.30 ($13.23) to €10.00 ($10.75) in a report on Monday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.46.

AAVMY stock opened at $12.77 on Friday. ABN AMRO Bank has a 1 year low of $10.23 and a 1 year high of $17.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.21.

ABN AMRO Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services to retail, private, and business clients in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through three segments: Personal & Business Banking, Wealth Management, and Corporate Banking. The company provides savings and deposits products; labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

