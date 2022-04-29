Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process. Absci Corporation is based in VANCOUVER, Wash. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Absci in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Absci in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Absci from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Absci has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.50.

ABSI opened at $6.20 on Thursday. Absci has a one year low of $5.63 and a one year high of $31.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.07 and a quick ratio of 8.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.25.

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.03). Absci had a negative net margin of 2,111.25% and a negative return on equity of 52.14%. The business had revenue of $1.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Absci will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Sarah Korman acquired 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.96 per share, with a total value of $33,830.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABSI. Casdin Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Absci during the 3rd quarter worth about $89,767,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Absci in the 3rd quarter worth about $21,629,000. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in Absci in the 3rd quarter worth about $21,626,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Absci in the 3rd quarter worth about $17,175,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Absci in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,345,000. Institutional investors own 38.26% of the company’s stock.

Absci Corporation, a drug and target discovery company, provides biologic drug candidates and production cell lines using integrated drug creation platform for partners in the United States. Its integrated drug creation platform enables the creation of biologics by unifying the drug discovery and cell line development processes into one process.

