Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $9.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $30.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 18.63% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ACCD. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Accolade from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Accolade from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Accolade from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Accolade in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Accolade in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.29.

Shares of ACCD opened at $11.06 on Friday. Accolade has a twelve month low of $9.88 and a twelve month high of $55.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $740.56 million, a PE ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Accolade ( NASDAQ:ACCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.06). Accolade had a negative net margin of 33.86% and a negative return on equity of 20.66%. The business had revenue of $93.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. Accolade’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Accolade will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Accolade by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,489,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,978,000 after acquiring an additional 198,564 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Accolade by 123.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,914,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,820 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in Accolade by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,721,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,735,000 after acquiring an additional 861,172 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Accolade by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,074,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,682,000 after acquiring an additional 737,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Accolade by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,936,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,680,000 after acquiring an additional 334,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

