Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $9.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $33.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 18.63% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ACCD. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Accolade in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Accolade in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Accolade from $56.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Accolade from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Accolade from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Accolade presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.29.
Shares of NASDAQ ACCD opened at $11.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.30. Accolade has a 1-year low of $9.88 and a 1-year high of $55.47. The firm has a market cap of $740.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Accolade by 48.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Accolade during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,250,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Accolade by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,489,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,978,000 after buying an additional 198,564 shares during the period. Cross Creek Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accolade in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,080,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Accolade by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Accolade Company Profile (Get Rating)
Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.
