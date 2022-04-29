Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $9.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $33.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 18.63% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ACCD. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Accolade in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Accolade in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Accolade from $56.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Accolade from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Accolade from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Accolade presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.29.

Shares of NASDAQ ACCD opened at $11.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.30. Accolade has a 1-year low of $9.88 and a 1-year high of $55.47. The firm has a market cap of $740.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Accolade ( NASDAQ:ACCD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $93.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.58 million. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 20.66% and a negative net margin of 33.86%. The company’s revenue was up 58.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. Analysts forecast that Accolade will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Accolade by 48.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Accolade during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,250,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Accolade by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,489,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,978,000 after buying an additional 198,564 shares during the period. Cross Creek Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accolade in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,080,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Accolade by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

