Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Downgraded to Neutral at Bank of America

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $9.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $45.00. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential downside of 18.63% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ACCD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accolade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Accolade from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Accolade from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Accolade from $56.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Accolade from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.29.

ACCD opened at $11.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Accolade has a 1-year low of $9.88 and a 1-year high of $55.47. The company has a market capitalization of $740.56 million, a PE ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.30.

Accolade ( NASDAQ:ACCD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.06). Accolade had a negative return on equity of 20.66% and a negative net margin of 33.86%. The business had revenue of $93.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 58.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Accolade will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accolade by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 52,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accolade by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 10,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Accolade by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accolade by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Accolade by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 38,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. 72.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

