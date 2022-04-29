Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Downgraded to Neutral at Bank of America

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $9.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $45.00. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential downside of 18.63% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts also recently commented on ACCD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accolade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Accolade from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Accolade from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Accolade from $56.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Accolade from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.29.
ACCD opened at $11.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Accolade has a 1-year low of $9.88 and a 1-year high of $55.47. The company has a market capitalization of $740.56 million, a PE ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.30.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accolade by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 52,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accolade by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 10,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Accolade by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accolade by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Accolade by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 38,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. 72.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Accolade Company Profile (Get Rating)
Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.
