Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $33.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ACCD. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Accolade in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Accolade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accolade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Accolade from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered shares of Accolade from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACCD opened at $11.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.49 and a 200-day moving average of $23.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $740.56 million, a PE ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Accolade has a 12 month low of $9.88 and a 12 month high of $55.47.

Accolade ( NASDAQ:ACCD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $93.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.58 million. Accolade had a negative net margin of 33.86% and a negative return on equity of 20.66%. Accolade’s quarterly revenue was up 58.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Accolade will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accolade in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Accolade in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Accolade by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Accolade by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Accolade by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 8,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

