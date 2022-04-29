Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) PT Lowered to $17.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $34.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 163.57% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Accolade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. SVB Leerink lowered Accolade from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America lowered Accolade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered Accolade from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Accolade in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.47.

Get Accolade alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ACCD opened at $6.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.88 million, a PE ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 2.02. Accolade has a 12-month low of $9.88 and a 12-month high of $55.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.30.

Accolade ( NASDAQ:ACCD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.06). Accolade had a negative net margin of 33.86% and a negative return on equity of 20.66%. The company had revenue of $93.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Accolade will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Accolade in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Accolade in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Accolade by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Accolade by 27.1% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Accolade in the third quarter valued at about $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Accolade Company Profile (Get Rating)

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.