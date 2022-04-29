Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Stock Rating Lowered by BTIG Research

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ACCD. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Accolade in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Accolade in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Accolade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accolade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Accolade from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.29.

Get Accolade alerts:

Shares of ACCD opened at $11.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $740.56 million, a PE ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.49 and its 200-day moving average is $23.30. Accolade has a fifty-two week low of $9.88 and a fifty-two week high of $55.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Accolade ( NASDAQ:ACCD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $93.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.58 million. Accolade had a negative net margin of 33.86% and a negative return on equity of 20.66%. Accolade’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Accolade will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in Accolade by 0.6% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 52,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accolade by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 10,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Accolade by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accolade by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Accolade by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 38,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Accolade Company Profile (Get Rating)

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.