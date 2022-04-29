Accretion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENER) Short Interest Update

Accretion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENER – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 125.0% from the March 31st total of 2,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 50,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Accretion Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,123,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Accretion Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,523,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Accretion Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $653,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Accretion Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Accretion Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $3,416,000. 9.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ENER opened at $9.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.81. Accretion Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.69 and a 1-year high of $9.86.

Accretion Acquisition Corp. focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify and acquire a business involved in the energy value chain, including upstream, water management, gas and vapor capture, energy transition related systems, midstream, oil and gas-related software, commodity risk management, or oil and gas services.

