Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Accuray had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a negative return on equity of 3.98%.
ARAY opened at $2.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.73 million, a P/E ratio of -21.77 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. Accuray has a 12-month low of $2.77 and a 12-month high of $5.93.
In other news, President Suzanne C. Winter acquired 11,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.53 per share, with a total value of $39,673.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael Hoge sold 11,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.43, for a total transaction of $39,969.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.
About Accuray (Get Rating)
Accuray Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells radiotherapy systems for alternative cancer treatments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, China, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. It offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body, such as prostate, lung, brain, spine, liver, pancreas, and kidney.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Accuray (ARAY)
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
- There’s An Institutional Floor In Keurig Dr. Pepper
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Accuray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accuray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.