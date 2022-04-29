Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Accuray had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a negative return on equity of 3.98%.

ARAY opened at $2.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.73 million, a P/E ratio of -21.77 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. Accuray has a 12-month low of $2.77 and a 12-month high of $5.93.

In other news, President Suzanne C. Winter acquired 11,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.53 per share, with a total value of $39,673.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael Hoge sold 11,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.43, for a total transaction of $39,969.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Accuray by 71.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 231,733 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 96,810 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accuray by 698.4% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 208,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 182,393 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Accuray by 121.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 130,771 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 71,590 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Accuray by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 139,430 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 17,094 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Accuray by 3,437.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 134,531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 130,728 shares during the period. 70.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Accuray Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells radiotherapy systems for alternative cancer treatments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, China, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. It offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body, such as prostate, lung, brain, spine, liver, pancreas, and kidney.

