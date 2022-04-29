Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Accuray stock opened at $2.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. Accuray has a 1-year low of $2.77 and a 1-year high of $5.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.16. The company has a market capitalization of $262.44 million, a P/E ratio of -21.77 and a beta of 1.91.

Get Accuray alerts:

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Accuray had a negative return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Accuray will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Michael Hoge sold 11,653 shares of Accuray stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.43, for a total value of $39,969.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, President Suzanne C. Winter bought 11,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.53 per share, with a total value of $39,673.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARAY. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Accuray by 6.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,934,807 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,542,000 after acquiring an additional 223,982 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Accuray by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,274,008 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,617,000 after purchasing an additional 614,241 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Accuray by 431.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,718,775 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,969,000 after buying an additional 2,206,997 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Accuray by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,107,843 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,054,000 after buying an additional 224,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Accuray by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,922,865 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,172,000 after buying an additional 163,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

Accuray Company Profile (Get Rating)

Accuray Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells radiotherapy systems for alternative cancer treatments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, China, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. It offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body, such as prostate, lung, brain, spine, liver, pancreas, and kidney.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Accuray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accuray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.