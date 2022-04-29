ACM Research (ACMR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. ACM Research has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $95.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.53 million. ACM Research had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 14.54%. The business’s revenue was up 108.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect ACM Research to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACMR opened at $15.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $821.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.57. ACM Research has a 12 month low of $14.07 and a 12 month high of $39.71.

In other ACM Research news, Director Haiping Dun sold 12,269 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $1,007,162.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $321,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 46.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ACM Research during the fourth quarter valued at $14,632,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ACM Research by 256.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 214,349 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,277,000 after purchasing an additional 154,248 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ACM Research by 329.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 178,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,198,000 after purchasing an additional 136,698 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of ACM Research by 13,726.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 112,959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,632,000 after purchasing an additional 112,142 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ACM Research by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 235,274 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,061,000 after buying an additional 34,830 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ACMR shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of ACM Research from $33.33 to $36.67 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Benchmark raised their target price on ACM Research from $41.67 to $43.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on ACM Research from $44.00 to $46.67 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ACM Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their target price on ACM Research from $40.00 to $33.33 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.40.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

