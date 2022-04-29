Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Short Interest Up 137.7% in April

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, a growth of 137.7% from the March 31st total of 563,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 781,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ATNM. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

ATNM stock opened at $5.91 on Friday. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $10.30.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 3,995 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 86,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 43.8% in the third quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 132.9% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 5,040 shares during the period. 8.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant (BMT) or a type of cellular therapy, and for other adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for BMT conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19 CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.

