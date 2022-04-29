Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Short Interest Up 137.7% in April

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, a growth of 137.7% from the March 31st total of 563,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 781,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Several research firms recently weighed in on ATNM. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.
ATNM stock opened at $5.91 on Friday. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $10.30.
Actinium Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant (BMT) or a type of cellular therapy, and for other adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for BMT conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19 CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.
