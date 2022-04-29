Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ADBE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Adobe from $660.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. UBS Group cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $635.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $764.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $587.75.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $410.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Adobe has a 52-week low of $396.81 and a 52-week high of $699.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $439.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $535.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.05.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total value of $1,197,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,387. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 2,350.0% in the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

