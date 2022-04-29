Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on ADBE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Adobe from $660.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. UBS Group cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $635.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $764.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $587.75.
Shares of Adobe stock opened at $410.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Adobe has a 52-week low of $396.81 and a 52-week high of $699.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $439.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $535.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.05.
In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total value of $1,197,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,387. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 2,350.0% in the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.
About Adobe (Get Rating)
Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
