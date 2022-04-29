Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $535.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Adobe from $652.00 to $591.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $570.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $570.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $587.75.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $410.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $439.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $535.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.98 billion, a PE ratio of 40.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Adobe has a 1 year low of $396.81 and a 1 year high of $699.54.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total value of $1,197,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total value of $265,698.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 410,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,203,584.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,538 shares of company stock worth $4,793,387 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.9% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the software company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 596 shares of the software company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in Adobe by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Partners Inc increased its stake in Adobe by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 397 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

