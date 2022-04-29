Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.
ADBE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $535.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Adobe from $652.00 to $591.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $570.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $570.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $587.75.
NASDAQ ADBE opened at $410.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $439.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $535.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.98 billion, a PE ratio of 40.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Adobe has a 1 year low of $396.81 and a 1 year high of $699.54.
In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total value of $1,197,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total value of $265,698.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 410,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,203,584.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,538 shares of company stock worth $4,793,387 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.9% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the software company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 596 shares of the software company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in Adobe by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Partners Inc increased its stake in Adobe by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 397 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.
About Adobe (Get Rating)
Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
