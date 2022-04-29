Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aegon N.V. is an international insurance group which writes life and health insurance and offers related pension, savings and investment products in Europe, North America and the Caribbean. The Company’s other lines of business include property and casualty insurance and financial services. “

Get Aegon alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on AEG. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Aegon from €5.10 ($5.48) to €5.00 ($5.38) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Aegon from €5.30 ($5.70) to €5.40 ($5.81) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Aegon from €5.30 ($5.70) to €5.60 ($6.02) in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Aegon from €5.00 ($5.38) to €4.70 ($5.05) in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised Aegon from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.34.

NYSE AEG opened at $5.17 on Thursday. Aegon has a 52 week low of $3.89 and a 52 week high of $6.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.14.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.087 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEG. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in Aegon by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 115,664,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $571,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657,900 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Aegon by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 5,370,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,533,000 after buying an additional 24,851 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Aegon by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,148,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,494,000 after purchasing an additional 122,497 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Aegon by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,659,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,078,000 after purchasing an additional 229,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Aegon by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,379,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,696,000 after purchasing an additional 289,847 shares in the last quarter. 10.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aegon Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. The company offers life, accident, and health insurance; savings, pension, annuities, and mutual funds; property and casualty insurance; retirement plans and individual retirement accounts; voluntary employee benefits; and stable value solutions.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aegon (AEG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aegon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.