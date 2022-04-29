Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect Aerie Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.66) per share for the quarter.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $1.77. The firm had revenue of $114.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.79) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Aerie Pharmaceuticals to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AERI opened at $7.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $358.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.84. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.46 and a one year high of $19.26.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AERI shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.52.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AERI. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 17,164 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 66,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 11,125 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 226,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 12,255 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of ophthalmic therapies for open-angle glaucoma, dry eye, diabetic macular edema, and wet age-related macular degeneration in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

