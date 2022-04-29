Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) Price Target Raised to €113.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €112.00 ($120.43) to €113.00 ($121.51) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Aeroports de Paris from €113.00 ($121.51) to €121.00 ($130.11) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Aeroports de Paris from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Aeroports de Paris from €114.00 ($122.58) to €107.00 ($115.05) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Aeroports de Paris from €91.00 ($97.85) to €98.00 ($105.38) in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Aeroports de Paris from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aeroports de Paris has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $114.60.

Shares of AEOXF stock opened at $154.50 on Thursday. Aeroports de Paris has a 52 week low of $113.50 and a 52 week high of $154.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.85.

Aeroports de Paris SA designs, develops, and operates airports worldwide. It owns and operates Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly, and Paris-Le Bourget airports; and manages and operates approximately 20 airports worldwide. The company also provides design and engineering solutions to airports. Aeroports de Paris SA was incorporated in 1945 and is based in Tremblay-en-France, France.

