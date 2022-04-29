Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aerovate Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing drugs for cardiopulmonary disease. The company’s product pipeline consist AV-101. Aerovate Therapeutics Inc. is based in BOSTON. “

Get Aerovate Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on AVTE. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aerovate Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Shares of NASDAQ AVTE traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.00. 28 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,388. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.86. Aerovate Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.74 and a 12 month high of $29.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVTE. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Aerovate Therapeutics by 201.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Aerovate Therapeutics by 8,027.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 4,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

About Aerovate Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. The company focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aerovate Therapeutics (AVTE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aerovate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerovate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.