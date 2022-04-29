Affimed Forecasted to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Affimed in a report issued on Wednesday, April 27th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.23. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Affimed’s FY2026 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.05). Affimed had a negative return on equity of 40.66% and a negative net margin of 149.76%. The firm had revenue of $11.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS.

AFMD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Affimed in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Affimed in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Affimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Affimed has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFMD opened at $3.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $469.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.30 and its 200-day moving average is $5.10. Affimed has a 1 year low of $3.59 and a 1 year high of $11.52.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Affimed by 93.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,855,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,440,000 after buying an additional 5,732,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Affimed by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,848,983 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,805,000 after buying an additional 70,893 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Affimed by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 5,900,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,571,000 after buying an additional 298,246 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of Affimed by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,627,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,544,000 after buying an additional 636,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Affimed by 47.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,846,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,590,000 after buying an additional 916,189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Affimed Company Profile (Get Rating)

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, which has completed Phase II clinical study of CD30-positive T-cell lymphoma, and hodgkin lymphoma (HL), as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for peripheral T-cell lymphoma, and transformed mycosis fungoides; that is in Phase I clinical study in combination with adoptive NK cells for CD30-postive lymphomas; and has completed Phase Ib clinical study in combination with anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed HL.

