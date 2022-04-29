Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,500 shares, a decrease of 51.2% from the March 31st total of 181,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 302,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of AAGFF opened at $0.24 on Friday. Aftermath Silver has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.32.

Aftermath Silver Ltd., a junior exploration company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. It holds interest in the Cachinal De La Sierra silver-gold project and Challacollo silver-gold project located in Chile; and Berenguela silver-copper project located in Puno, Peru. The company was formerly known as Full Metal Zinc Ltd.

