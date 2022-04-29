AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AFTR) Short Interest Update

AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AFTR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decrease of 54.4% from the March 31st total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NYSE AFTR traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $9.70. The company had a trading volume of 6,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,784. AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.57 and a 12 month high of $9.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.69.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AFTR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 618,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,026,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 1.92% of AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets in the healthcare and technology industry.

