AG Mortgage Investment Trust (MITT) to Release Earnings on Friday

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 6th.
AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.17. AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 141.14% and a return on equity of 11.69%.
Shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $7.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.05. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $7.09 and a 12-month high of $14.85. The stock has a market cap of $181.75 million, a PE ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.45.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.69.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MITT. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 387.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,828 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 8,392 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $342,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $476,000. 48.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About AG Mortgage Investment Trust (Get Rating)
AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio comprises residential investments, including non-qualifying mortgages loans, government-sponsored entity non-owner occupied loans, re/non-performing loans, land related financing, and agency residential mortgage-backed securities; and commercial investments.
