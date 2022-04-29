Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500,000 shares, an increase of 95.3% from the March 31st total of 1,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of Agile Therapeutics stock opened at $2.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.60. Agile Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $76.80. The stock has a market cap of $352.70 million, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.11.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($8.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($6.80) by ($1.20). The firm had revenue of $1.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 million. Agile Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 376.29% and a negative net margin of 1,825.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($8.00) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Agile Therapeutics will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Maxim Group cut shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.30.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Agile Therapeutics by 57.4% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 586,491 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 213,948 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 571.4% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,161,006 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,143 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 3,348.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 769,445 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 747,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,507,654 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 37,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.87% of the company’s stock.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and P-Patch, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

