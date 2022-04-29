AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $38.36 Million

Equities analysts predict that AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) will announce $38.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for AgroFresh Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $39.72 million and the lowest is $37.00 million. AgroFresh Solutions reported sales of $38.99 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AgroFresh Solutions will report full-year sales of $174.76 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $171.00 million to $178.52 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $198.94 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AgroFresh Solutions.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.06. AgroFresh Solutions had a negative net margin of 7.09% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $55.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.30 million.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AgroFresh Solutions in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TSP Capital Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,761,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,496,000 after buying an additional 787,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 52.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 67,354 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in AgroFresh Solutions by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 75,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 21,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its position in AgroFresh Solutions by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 6,713 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGFS opened at $1.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.12. AgroFresh Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.64 and a 52-week high of $2.52. The firm has a market cap of $100.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.93 and its 200-day moving average is $1.97.

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and high-touch customer services. The company's flagship product is the SmartFresh system that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display.

