Alamo Group (ALG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Alamo Group to post earnings of $1.69 per share for the quarter.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $337.17 million for the quarter. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 6.01%. On average, analysts expect Alamo Group to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Alamo Group alerts:

Shares of ALG opened at $130.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.00. Alamo Group has a fifty-two week low of $126.17 and a fifty-two week high of $165.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $140.54 and its 200-day moving average is $145.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is 10.67%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALG. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Alamo Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $256,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Alamo Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Alamo Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alamo Group by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Alamo Group by 52.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 3,884 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alamo Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alamo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th.

About Alamo Group (Get Rating)

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty applications, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.