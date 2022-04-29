Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group to Buy

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

AGI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Alamos Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Alamos Gold from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup cut Alamos Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC reduced their target price on Alamos Gold from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alamos Gold in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.32.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Shares of NYSE AGI opened at $7.79 on Thursday. Alamos Gold has a one year low of $6.51 and a one year high of $9.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.82, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.76.

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Rating ) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Alamos Gold had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $203.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.05 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alamos Gold will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -58.82%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the first quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alamos Gold by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 4,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

About Alamos Gold (Get Rating)

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada, Mexico, the United States, and Turkey. It primary explores for gold and silver. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Matachewan in the Northern Ontario, Canada.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.