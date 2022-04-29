Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alerus Financial had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 15.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS.

ALRS stock opened at $26.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.60. Alerus Financial has a 12-month low of $24.97 and a 12-month high of $38.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $462.05 million, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.73.

Get Alerus Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alerus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALRS. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 11,940 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,033,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,263,000 after purchasing an additional 10,660 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Alerus Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $385,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alerus Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $986,000. 36.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alerus Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alerus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.