Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alerus Financial had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 15.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS.
ALRS stock opened at $26.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.60. Alerus Financial has a 12-month low of $24.97 and a 12-month high of $38.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $462.05 million, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.73.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alerus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st.
Alerus Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.
