Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $180.80.

Shares of ARE stock opened at $190.44 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $194.64 and a 200-day moving average of $201.19. The stock has a market cap of $31.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.82. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 52-week low of $171.50 and a 52-week high of $224.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($1.71). The business had revenue of $615.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.35 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 26.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.37%.

In other news, insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 3,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.68, for a total transaction of $667,148.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James P. Cain sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.26, for a total value of $82,135.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,462 shares of company stock valued at $6,854,818 over the last ninety days. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARE. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,783,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $530,514,000 after buying an additional 112,596 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 176,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,070,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,688,422,000 after acquiring an additional 357,764 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 148,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,203,000 after purchasing an additional 9,542 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.0% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 43,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities (Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

