Alexco Resource (NYSE:AXU) and Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Head to Head Contrast

Alexco Resource (NYSE:AXU – Get Rating) and Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get Alexco Resource alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Alexco Resource and Sibanye Stillwater, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alexco Resource 0 0 0 0 N/A Sibanye Stillwater 0 0 4 0 3.00

Sibanye Stillwater has a consensus target price of $23.33, indicating a potential upside of 63.63%. Given Sibanye Stillwater’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sibanye Stillwater is more favorable than Alexco Resource.

Volatility & Risk

Alexco Resource has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sibanye Stillwater has a beta of 1.62, meaning that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Alexco Resource and Sibanye Stillwater’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alexco Resource $17.16 million 10.49 -$2.51 million ($0.03) -38.65 Sibanye Stillwater $11.64 billion 0.86 $2.23 billion N/A N/A

Sibanye Stillwater has higher revenue and earnings than Alexco Resource.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.5% of Alexco Resource shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.3% of Sibanye Stillwater shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Sibanye Stillwater shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Alexco Resource and Sibanye Stillwater’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alexco Resource -14.90% -6.95% -6.05% Sibanye Stillwater N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Sibanye Stillwater beats Alexco Resource on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alexco Resource (Get Rating)

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, evaluation, development, and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interests in the majority of the historic Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 722 quartz mining leases, 873 quartz claims, 24 placer mining claims, 1 quartz mining license and 50% of 3 quartz mining leases, 2 crown grants, and 6 fee simple lots and 7 surface leases located in Yukon Territory. Alexco Resource Corp. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Sibanye Stillwater (Get Rating)

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome. It owns the East Boulder and Stillwater mines located in Montana, the United States; and Columbus metallurgical complex, which smelts the material mined to produce PGM-rich filter cake, as well as conducts PGM recycling activities. The company is also involved in the Kroondal, Rustenburg, Marikana, and Platinum Mile operations situated in South Africa; Mimosa located on the southern portion in Zimbabwe; the Driefontein, Kloof, and Cooke surface operations located on the West Rand of the Witwatersrand Basin; and the Beatrix situated in the southern Free State. In addition, it owns an interest in surface tailings retreatment facilities; the Marathon PGM project in Ontario, Canada; the Altar and Rio Grande copper gold projects in the Andes in north-west Argentina; the Hoedspruit; and the Burnstone and southern Free State gold projects in South Africa. Sibanye Stillwater Limited was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Weltevreden Park, South Africa.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alexco Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexco Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.