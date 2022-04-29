Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Align Technology had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 19.53%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS.
Shares of ALGN opened at $310.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $431.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $538.85. The firm has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.41, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.61. Align Technology has a twelve month low of $270.37 and a twelve month high of $737.45.
ALGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Align Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $454.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Align Technology from $625.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Align Technology from $782.00 to $722.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $619.58.
Align Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)
Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.
