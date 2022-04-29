Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Align Technology had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 19.53%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS.

Shares of ALGN opened at $310.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $431.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $538.85. The firm has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.41, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.61. Align Technology has a twelve month low of $270.37 and a twelve month high of $737.45.

Get Align Technology alerts:

ALGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Align Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $454.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Align Technology from $625.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Align Technology from $782.00 to $722.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $619.58.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $250,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 187.4% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Monolith Advisors acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.