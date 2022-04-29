Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Now Covered by Analysts at Wedbush

Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Allbirds from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Allbirds from $26.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Allbirds from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Allbirds from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Allbirds from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allbirds has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Shares of BIRD stock opened at $5.08 on Thursday. Allbirds has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $32.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.17.

Allbirds ( NASDAQ:BIRD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $97.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.28 million. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Allbirds will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Bufano acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $129,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allbirds in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Allbirds in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Allbirds in the fourth quarter worth $8,030,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allbirds in the fourth quarter valued at $2,187,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allbirds during the 4th quarter valued at $385,000. Institutional investors own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

