ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ALLETE is an energy company. In addition to its electric utilities, Minnesota Power and Superior Water, Light and Power of Wisconsin, ALLETE owns ALLETE Clean Energy, based in Duluth, U.S. Water Services headquartered in St. Michael, Minn., BNI Energy in Center, N.D., and has an eight percent equity interest in the American Transmission Co. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ALE. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ALLETE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of ALLETE from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of ALLETE from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

NYSE ALE opened at $61.08 on Thursday. ALLETE has a 52-week low of $56.84 and a 52-week high of $73.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.14 and a 200-day moving average of $63.67.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.65 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ALLETE will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. This is a boost from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. ALLETE’s payout ratio is currently 80.50%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of ALLETE during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ALLETE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in ALLETE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in ALLETE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in ALLETE during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

