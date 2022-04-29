Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Issues Earnings Results

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $983.76 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Alliant Energy updated its FY22 guidance to $2.67-2.81 EPS.

NASDAQ LNT opened at $61.23 on Friday. Alliant Energy has a one year low of $54.46 and a one year high of $65.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.428 dividend. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.27%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LNT. Bank of America lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank grew its position in Alliant Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 57,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Alliant Energy by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Alliant Energy by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Alliant Energy by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its position in Alliant Energy by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. 74.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

