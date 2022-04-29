Allianz SE (FRA:ALV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Allianz SE (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €249.14 ($267.90).

ALV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €260.00 ($279.57) target price on Allianz in a report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €255.00 ($274.19) target price on Allianz in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €250.00 ($268.82) price target on shares of Allianz in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group set a €243.00 ($261.29) price target on shares of Allianz in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €260.00 ($279.57) price target on shares of Allianz in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of FRA:ALV opened at €214.35 ($230.48) on Friday. Allianz has a 12 month low of €167.30 ($179.89) and a 12 month high of €206.80 ($222.37). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €210.89 and its 200 day moving average price is €210.37.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

