Alphabet Inc. Expected to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $37.39 Per Share (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lowered their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Alphabet in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 26th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now forecasts that the information services provider will post earnings of $37.39 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $38.16.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 31.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $26.29 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on GOOG. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,210.00 to $3,470.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,308.77.

Shares of GOOG opened at $2,388.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $2,230.05 and a 12-month high of $3,042.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,649.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,778.12.

Shares of Alphabet are scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,755.81, for a total transaction of $115,744.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,992.62, for a total value of $8,977,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 597,775 shares of company stock valued at $153,262,635 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,196,177 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,545,866,000 after purchasing an additional 205,225 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,608,366 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,696,262,000 after purchasing an additional 58,955 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,669,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,474,847,000 after purchasing an additional 97,666 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,752,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,857,740,000 after purchasing an additional 87,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,082,944 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,920,776,000 after purchasing an additional 48,928 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.76% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

