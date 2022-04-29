Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.83.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ATEC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Alphatec from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Alphatec in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of ATEC opened at $11.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Alphatec has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $16.61.

Alphatec ( NASDAQ:ATEC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The medical technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $73.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.70 million. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 112.54% and a negative net margin of 59.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphatec will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Scott Lish sold 4,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total transaction of $45,981.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,490 shares of company stock valued at $122,949. 34.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 17.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 127,629 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 19,154 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its holdings in Alphatec by 5.7% in the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,594,829 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $43,821,000 after purchasing an additional 192,445 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphatec by 4.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 27,702 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Alphatec in the third quarter worth $4,228,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Alphatec by 37.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 958,531 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,684,000 after purchasing an additional 260,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System that provides minimally invasive pedicle screw placement.

