Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY) Short Interest Down 51.9% in April

Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 51.9% from the March 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APELY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Alps Alpine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alps Alpine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, CLSA cut shares of Alps Alpine from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of Alps Alpine stock opened at $19.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.19 and its 200 day moving average is $19.59. Alps Alpine has a 1 year low of $17.28 and a 1 year high of $24.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Alps Alpine Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electronic Components, Automotive Infotainment, and Logistics. The Electronic Components segment develops, manufactures, and markets electronic components. The Automotive Infotainment segment develops, manufactures, and markets audio, information, and communication equipment.

