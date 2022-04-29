AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Increases Dividend to $0.27 Per Share

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.265 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $3.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This is an increase from AltaGas’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

ALA stock opened at C$29.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.56, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of C$8.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$28.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$27.06. AltaGas has a 52 week low of C$22.33 and a 52 week high of C$31.16.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.53 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that AltaGas will post 1.9800001 EPS for the current year.

ALA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James set a C$32.00 price objective on shares of AltaGas and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of AltaGas to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$31.68.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

