Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.25.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALTR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

In other Altair Engineering news, CMO Amy Messano sold 396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $25,561.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gilma Saravia sold 816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $52,672.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,176 shares of company stock worth $693,839. 22.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Altair Engineering by 0.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,416 shares of the software’s stock worth $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 3.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,840 shares of the software’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 1.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,982 shares of the software’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Altair Engineering by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,402 shares of the software’s stock worth $4,206,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Altair Engineering by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 860 shares of the software’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period.

Shares of ALTR stock opened at $55.11 on Friday. Altair Engineering has a 12-month low of $53.44 and a 12-month high of $82.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -423.92 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.45 and a 200-day moving average of $67.15.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $140.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.05 million. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 1.65% and a positive return on equity of 3.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Altair Engineering will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and Internet of Things platform and analytics tools, as well as support and the complementary software products.

