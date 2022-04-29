Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Given New $19.00 Price Target at Benchmark

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Benchmark from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Benchmark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 90.95% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Altice USA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Altice USA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Altice USA from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Altice USA from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Altice USA from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.23.

Shares of NYSE ATUS opened at $9.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.63, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.12. Altice USA has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $38.19.

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Altice USA had a net margin of 9.81% and a negative return on equity of 87.01%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Altice USA’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altice USA will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Altice USA in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Altice USA in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Altice USA by 1,011.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Altice USA in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Altice USA by 571.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. 50.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

