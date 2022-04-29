Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 51.2% from the March 31st total of 4,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Altisource Asset Management stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) by 44.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.67% of Altisource Asset Management worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

AAMC opened at $9.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.35 million, a PE ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.74. Altisource Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $18.70.

Altisource Asset Management Corporation, an asset management company, provides portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

