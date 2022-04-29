Altius Minerals (ATUSF) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS: ATUSF):
- 4/20/2022 – Altius Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$27.00 to C$28.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/20/2022 – Altius Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$24.00 to C$26.00.
- 4/20/2022 – Altius Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$22.00 to C$23.00.
- 4/13/2022 – Altius Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$26.00.
- 3/14/2022 – Altius Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$21.00 to C$27.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/14/2022 – Altius Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$29.00.
- 3/11/2022 – Altius Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$21.00 to C$24.00.
- 3/11/2022 – Altius Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$19.00 to C$25.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ATUSF opened at $17.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.18. Altius Minerals Co. has a twelve month low of $11.56 and a twelve month high of $20.36.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.0546 per share. This represents a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th.
Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 12 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal.
