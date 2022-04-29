Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 1.46%. The firm had revenue of $511.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Altra Industrial Motion updated its FY22 guidance to $3.22-$3.37 EPS.

NASDAQ:AIMC opened at $39.85 on Friday. Altra Industrial Motion has a 52 week low of $33.63 and a 52 week high of $68.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This is an increase from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is 78.05%.

AIMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $46.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.41.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,761,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,099,000 after buying an additional 16,657 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,259,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,056,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 1,088.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 393,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,269,000 after acquiring an additional 359,958 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 336,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 152.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,745,000 after purchasing an additional 173,914 shares during the period. 98.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion-related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

