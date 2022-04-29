Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Altra Industrial Motion from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Altra Industrial Motion from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.41.

Shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock opened at $39.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.20, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.78. Altra Industrial Motion has a 12 month low of $33.63 and a 12 month high of $68.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Altra Industrial Motion ( NASDAQ:AIMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.20. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 1.46%. The firm had revenue of $511.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Altra Industrial Motion will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. This is a boost from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 129.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp purchased a new position in Altra Industrial Motion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion-related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

