Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AIMC. TheStreet downgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Altra Industrial Motion from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altra Industrial Motion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.41.

Shares of AIMC stock opened at $39.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.20, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.30. Altra Industrial Motion has a 12 month low of $33.63 and a 12 month high of $68.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.78.

Altra Industrial Motion ( NASDAQ:AIMC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $511.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.00 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 34,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Altra Industrial Motion in the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 13.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 8.5% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the fourth quarter worth $34,423,000. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion-related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

