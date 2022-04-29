Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Altria Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 1,009.13%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Altria Group updated its FY22 guidance to $4.79-$4.93 EPS.
Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $55.20 on Friday. Altria Group has a 1 year low of $42.53 and a 1 year high of $57.05. The company has a market capitalization of $100.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.32.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 270.68%.
MO has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.
About Altria Group
Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.
