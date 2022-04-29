Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Altria Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 1,009.13%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Altria Group updated its FY22 guidance to $4.79-$4.93 EPS.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $55.20 on Friday. Altria Group has a 1 year low of $42.53 and a 1 year high of $57.05. The company has a market capitalization of $100.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.32.

Get Altria Group alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 270.68%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MO. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Altria Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,556,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,334,000 after acquiring an additional 211,173 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 127,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,063,000 after acquiring an additional 66,809 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at $504,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 62,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 5,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

MO has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

About Altria Group (Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.