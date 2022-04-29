Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) Major Shareholder Milton C. Ault III Acquires 2,666,667 Shares of Stock

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN – Get Rating) major shareholder Milton C. Ault III purchased 2,666,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $4,000,000.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,666,667 shares in the company, valued at $14,500,000.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ ALZN opened at $0.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.70. Alzamend Neuro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $33.55.

Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts anticipate that Alzamend Neuro, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alzamend Neuro during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alzamend Neuro during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Alzamend Neuro by 97.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 22,997 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alzamend Neuro during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alzamend Neuro during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. 0.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alzamend Neuro Company Profile

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, an early clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders. Its pipeline includes AL001, an ionic cocrystal technology delivering a therapeutic combination of lithium, proline, and salicylate for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases, and psychiatric disorders; and AL002, a method using a mutant-peptide sensitized cell as a cell-based therapeutic vaccine to restore the ability of a patient's immunological system to combat Alzheimer's.

