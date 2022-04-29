Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Given New $3,700.00 Price Target at Benchmark

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target cut by analysts at Benchmark from $4,000.00 to $3,700.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Benchmark’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.94% from the company’s previous close.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $5,000.00 to $3,800.00 in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,299.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,938.98.

Amazon.com stock opened at $2,891.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,067.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,232.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.12. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $2,671.45 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08.

Shares of Amazon.com are going to split before the market opens on Monday, June 6th. The 20-1 split was announced on Wednesday, March 9th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, June 3rd.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $7.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by ($1.95). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $15.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 49.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total transaction of $699,504.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total transaction of $3,339,975.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,397 shares of company stock valued at $10,641,586. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 295,683.2% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,714,531 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after acquiring an additional 5,712,599 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,053,756,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,143,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 28,715.3% in the fourth quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 1,336,741 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,353,000 after buying an additional 1,332,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 339,079.1% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 1,265,138 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,572,000 after buying an additional 1,264,765 shares during the last quarter. 70.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

