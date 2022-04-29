Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Given New $3,700.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $4,100.00 to $3,700.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.94% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AMZN. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,950.00 to $3,300.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,100.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,750.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,938.98.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,891.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3,067.85 and a 200-day moving average of $3,232.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $2,671.45 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com’s stock is scheduled to split on Monday, June 6th. The 20-1 split was announced on Wednesday, March 9th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, June 3rd.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $7.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.33 by ($1.95). The company had revenue of $116.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.52 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 27.98%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $15.79 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 49.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total value of $699,504.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total transaction of $2,139,474.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,397 shares of company stock worth $10,641,586. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

